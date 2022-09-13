Man Fatally Shot in Waterbury Grocery Store Parking Lot: Police

Waterbury Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in a grocery store parking lot on Colonial Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said they were called to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. after a man was dropped off there with life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead right before officers got there.

Authorities found a crime scene in the parking lot at Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. Police believe that the 26-year-old man was shot outside in the parking lot.

The deadly shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941. You can also contact crime stoppers at 203-755-1234.

No additional information was immediately available.