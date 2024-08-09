Man fights with officers while being arrested for kidnapping, assaulting woman: police

Several Hamden police officers were injured Wednesday while attempting to arrest a man wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping.

According to New Haven police, officers were dispatched to a local hospital just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to speak with an assault victim who reported being kidnapped by a man she knew earlier that morning.

She alleged that she was getting into her friend's car when he "ran up and punched her, then picked her up and threw her in his car."

The victim — who the suspect reportedly continued to assault as he drove — told police she escaped the vehicle after observing a police officer in an East Haven parking lot.

The suspect fled the scene before police could respond, authorities said, but Hamden police later located him in his vehicle near Hamden Plaza.

Hamden authorities — who had been advised by East Haven police that the suspect "was suicidal and wanted to be killed by Police" — were attempting to arrest the man when he "exited his vehicle and immediately started to fight with Officers."

According to police, the suspect "bit, scratched and attempted to punch Officers" during the "lengthy struggle," injuring several in the process. Hamden police later turned the suspect over to New Haven police to be charged in connection with the kidnapping.

Authorities subsequently learned that there were more than a dozen active arrest warrants out for the suspect.

“I commend the Hamden Police Officers and Officers of our brother agencies that assisted in as much as we were able to bring into custody a violent criminal without the use of deadly force," Hamden Police Chief E.P. Reynolds said. "The early information received in this investigation suggests that this individual was deliberately trying to escalate this incident into a deadly force situation. We are relieved that this individual is now in custody. I would like to wish a speedy recovery to our officers injured in this incident.”

Officers are guarding the suspect at a local hospital. His bond is set at $500,000.