Man found dead near parking lot of mall in Waterbury

Police are investigating after a man was found dead near the parking lot of a mall in Waterbury over the weekend.

Officers responded to the Brass Mill Mall on Saturday around 2:20 p.m. after getting reports of a man who had died.

According to police, he was found in a secluded outdoor area near the parking lot.

The man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine his cause and manner of death. His identity has not yet been released.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The incident is being investigated as an untimely death. Anyone with information should contact detectives at (203) 574-6941. Anonymous information can also be submitted at (203) 755-1234.