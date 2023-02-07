Man Found Guilty of 2021 Stabbing Death in Manchester

A man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing another man in Manchester in June 2021, according to the Office of the State's Attorney.

Officials said 58-year-old Garry Ramsey, of Hartford, was found guilty of murder in connection to the death of 68-year-old Robert Callahan, of Manchester.

Officers were called to a home on Carver Lane shortly before noon on June 5, 2021 after getting a report of a stabbing. The suspect was reported to have fled the scene. He turned himself into police shortly after the murder.

Police said when they arrived to the scene, they found Callahan with a stab wound to his chest. He was transported to Hartford Hospital by emergency crews and later died of his injuries.

Ramsey forced entry into Callahan's home after going to Manchester in search of an acquaintance, officials said.

Sentencing is set for April 4.