Southbury

Man Hit and Killed While Standing on I-84 in Southbury After Accident

A Wolcott man was killed after being struck by an SUV on a snowy 1-84 in Southbury Thursday evening.

Michael Canby, 35, had been involved in an accident with another vehicle in the westbound lanes of I-84 prior to Exit 15 just before 6 p.m., according to state police.

Canby and the other driver were standing outside of their cars in the left lane when the SUV crashed into one of the disabled vehicles and then hit Canby, killing him, police said.

The other driver who was standing on the highway was struck by the disabled vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV that hit Canby was not hurt, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Trooper First Class Corey at Troop A in Southbury.

