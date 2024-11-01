Man hospitalized with serious injuries after hit-and-run in Hartford

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a reported hit-and-run in Hartford Thursday night.

Fire officials said they were called to Franklin Avenue for a reported crash just before 6 p.m.

Responding crews said a male pedestrian was hit by a car, which then fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to authorities.

Hartford police are at the scene conducting an investigation. No additional information was immediately available.