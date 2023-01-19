Man Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds After Hartford Shooting

A Hartford man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Elliott Street Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the area of 22 Elliott St. at about 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was conscious and alert, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 860-722-8477.