Man killed in Hartford shooting

By Cat Murphy

A man has died after a shooting in Hartford Tuesday evening.

Hartford police said officers were dispatched to a shooting on Garden Street just after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers discovered a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot injuries, according to police.

Police are investigating the man's death as a homicide.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at (860) 722-8477.

