Man in Critical Condition After Overnight Shooting in Manchester

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Manchester Wednesday night.

Manchester police were called to an area hospital at 11:15 p.m. after a gunshot wound victim showed up in the emergency room.

According to Lieutenant Ryan Shea, the 43-year-old man told police he was shot while in the area of North Street by a suspect in a dark colored sedan.

"He suffered from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transferred to Hartford Hospital due to his injuries," said detectives. "He is still in critical condition."

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police said they have limited information and no witnesses so anyone with information can contact the Investigative Services Unit at (860) 645-5500.

