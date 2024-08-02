Man in critical condition after shooting in Bridgeport; shooter called 911: police

Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that left a man in critical condition.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Seaview Avenue around 10:20 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man hiding in the backyard of a home who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to police.

He was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

According to police, one of the first 911 callers was the person who shot the man. Police have not released his identity, but said he is a 54-year-old man from Trumbull. They say he has given a statement to investigators.

Detectives have taken charge of investigating the scene at Seaview Avenue and Grant Street, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Todd Toth at (203) 581-5244. People can also call the tip line at (203) 576-TIPS.