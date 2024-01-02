Hartford

Man in critical condition, another man injured after shooting in Hartford

By Cailyn Blonstein

One man is in critical condition and another man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Franklin Avenue around 12:40 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter notification of multiple rounds fired.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a vehicle that had crashed into the porch area of a building.

The driver, identified as a man in his 20s, had been shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

During the investigation, police said another hospital reported a 19-year-old man arriving for treatment of a gunshot wound. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police determined both men were shot during the same incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

