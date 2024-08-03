Man in critical condition, suspect arrested after stabbing in New London

A 36-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in New London Friday night.

Police received a 911 call just before 9:30 p.m. about a stabbing victim who was being taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Officers responded to the hospital and determined the victim had been stabbed and was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police identified 22-year-old Jeremy Rolon as a suspect. Rolon admitted to stabbing the victim, according to police. Investigators determined the stabbing took place during a domestic incident and was not random.

Rolon was also treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He was released from the hospital and taken into custody.

Rolon was charged with first-degree assault and held on $150,000 bond.