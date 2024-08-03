New London

Man in critical condition, suspect arrested after stabbing in New London

new london police department
NBC Connecticut

A 36-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in New London Friday night.

Police received a 911 call just before 9:30 p.m. about a stabbing victim who was being taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officers responded to the hospital and determined the victim had been stabbed and was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police identified 22-year-old Jeremy Rolon as a suspect. Rolon admitted to stabbing the victim, according to police. Investigators determined the stabbing took place during a domestic incident and was not random.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Rolon was also treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He was released from the hospital and taken into custody.

Rolon was charged with first-degree assault and held on $150,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

New London
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us