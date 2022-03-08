Man Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Meriden; Several Vehicles, Houses Also Struck: PD

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Meriden on Monday night and several vehicles and houses were also struck by bullets, according to police.

Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired near Lourdes Court around 9:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they did not find any victims. As they were investigating, they said they found bullet holes in multiple vehicles and in numerous homes in the area.

Nobody was struck in any of the parked cars that were hit and no residents of the homes were struck, police said.

Investigators said they believe about 20 rounds were fired.

Shortly after, police said a man in his early 20s was brought to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his back. According to authorities, the man had been shot in the back while walking near Lourdes Court. He has non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the man had been shot by someone who had been traveling in a vehicle. It had multiple people in it as it drove past the man. It's unclear if there was more than one person firing a gun.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives said although it is not confirmed, they believe this act of violence may be from an ongoing dispute between groups of young men who frequent the Meriden community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit or can call (203) 630-6253.