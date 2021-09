A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Hartford Hospital around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of someone with a gunshot wound arriving for treatment.

According to investigators, the man in his 30s was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

It's unclear where the shooting happened.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.