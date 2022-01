A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Sunday night.

Officers were called to Broad Street around 10:25 p.m. after getting a report of someone shot.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.