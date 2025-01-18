Man killed in hit-and-run crash in East Hartford

A man has died after being hit by a car in East Hartford Friday night.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Burnside Avenue and Long Hill Street.

Authorities said a man was struck, and the car fled the scene.

The man later died. No arrests have been made at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.