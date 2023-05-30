Waterbury

Man Killed in Overnight Shooting in Waterbury

By Angela Fortuna

Waterbury Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight on West Main Street.

A 24-year-old was found lying in the road with a gunshot wound at about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

The man has been identified as Drevon Robinson of Waterbury. Police didn't provide any specific information about what transpired.

Major Crimes Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

