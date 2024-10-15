Stamford

Man killed in shooting at Stamford hotel

Stamford Police

A man has died after a shooting at a hotel in Stamford on Monday.

Officers responded to the Super 8 Hotel on Grenhardt Road around 10:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Once there, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead by EMS and was later identified by police as 59-year-old Angel Samaniego, of Stamford.

The shooting investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information that could help investigators should contact Sgt. Luis Serna of the Major Crimes Unit at (203) 977-4417.

The public can also submit anonymous text tips to Tip411. In order to do so, you text the word StamfordPD and the tip to 847411.

