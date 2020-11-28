Man on Stolen Motorcycle Seriously Injured After Colliding With Car in Hartford: PD

A man who was police said was driving a stolen motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a car in Hartford on Friday night.

Police said the motorcycle was stolen out of Stamford and the driver failed to stop at a red light intersection at the intersection of Park and Hudson streets.

This stolen motorcycle out of #Stamford failed to stop at red-light intersection at Park/Hudson St last night and collides w/vehicle. (See green signal top of screen) Operator admitted to hospital w/serious injuries, thankfully he is expected to survive. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/uHrrJqWHFc — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 28, 2020

Authorities said the motorcyclist collided with a vehicle and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The man is expected to survive, officers added.

It's unclear if the motorcyclist will face any violations.