Man on Stolen Motorcycle Seriously Injured After Colliding With Car in Hartford: PD

A man who was police said was driving a stolen motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a car in Hartford on Friday night.

Police said the motorcycle was stolen out of Stamford and the driver failed to stop at a red light intersection at the intersection of Park and Hudson streets.

Authorities said the motorcyclist collided with a vehicle and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The man is expected to survive, officers added.

It's unclear if the motorcyclist will face any violations.

