Man pleads guilty to murdering, burying girlfriend in shallow grave behind Branford restaurant

A New Haven man has pleaded guilty to murdering the mother of his child and burying her in a shallow grave behind a restarant in Branford.

Jonnathan Jara-Aucapina, 30, made the guilty plea on Wednesday.

Jara-Aucapina reported his girlfriend, Lizzebeth Aleman-Popoca, missing on July 3, 2020. The two shared a daughter together.

Jara-Aucapina told police he believed Aleman-Popoca had run off.

After nearly two weeks of searching, police found Aleman-Popoca's body buried in a shallow grave near a dumpster behind LoMonaco's Ristorante on Route 1 in Branford. Jara-Aucapina worked at the restaurant.

According to prosecutors, Jara-Aucapina was seen buying a hoe and shovel at the Home Depot in East Haven before driving to the restaurant in Aleman-Popoca's vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with murder in December 2020.

“At this time, I would like to extend my condolences to the friends and family of Ms. Aleman-Popoca who have endured such an unimaginable loss due to this senseless crime,” State’s Attorney John Doyle Jr. said.

Jara-Aucapina faces 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 2.