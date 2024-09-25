Milford

Man rescued after being stranded in Long Island Sound for four hours

By Anyssa McCalla

Capsized fishing boat Milford September 25 2024
Milford Fire Department

A fisherman who was in the water in Long Island Sound, clinging to a capsized boat for hours was rescued when a clamming boat came to his aid early Wednesday morning, according to Milford Fire Department.

The fisherman was south of Charles Island and was found around 3 a.m. when Captain Mark Peckman and his crew of the clamming vessel the Joseph Julius came across the man and helped him onto their boat, according to the Fire Department.

His boat overturned and he lost his phone and was not able to call for help.

The Milford Fire Marine Division responded and treated the fisherman and made the medical assessment that he was showing signs of mild hypothermia, fire officials said.

The Fire Department said he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

No one else onboard the boat when he was rescued, according to the Fire Department.

"With the change of seasons brings decreasing water temperatures and the increase chances of severe water conditions, remind all boaters to use caution and to always be safe. The quick actions from the crew of the Joseph Julius truly helped to save this individuals life and we cannot thank them enough," fire officials said.

The Coast Guard Sector Long Island was notified and is investigating, according to the Fire Department.

This article tagged under:

Milford
