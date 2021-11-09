Man Rescued After Falling Into Water at Saugatuck Shores in Westport

Emergency crews rescued a man who fell into the water at Saugatuck Shores in Westport on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Saugatuck Shores shortly before 6 a.m. after getting a report of a man who was missing.

Several officers began searching the area and shortly later, authorities said he was found partially submerged in the water.

"Given the temperature of the water, it was imperative that the officers immediately begin efforts to rescue the individual," police said in part in a release.

A canoe owned by a resident was found close by and was used. One officer held the man's head above the water while several others lifted him into the canoe, according to police.

Once the man was in the canoe, he was brought to the shoreline where he was brought to EMS personnel.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. Authorities said any injuries he may have sustained did not appear to be life-threatening.