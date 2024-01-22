meriden

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for death of Meriden mom

Meriden Police

A man accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend in Meriden has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Jason Watson is accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend, Perrie Mason, just days before she disappeared. The mother from Meriden was reported missing on Aug. 18, 2019.

Her remains were found just days later in the area of Bay State Textiles in Waterbury, where Watson had been employed, according to authorities.

Watson, 41, was charged with strangulation, assault, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct. He was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty on Nov. 27.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as homicidal violence of unknown etiology and the manner of death a homicide.

Mason was a single mom of two boys and had recently moved her family to Connecticut for a fresh start.

