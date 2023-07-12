Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2020 deadly shooting in Meriden

A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the 2020 killing of 34-year-old Casey Schoonover in Meriden, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Officials said Davis Omar Roman Villanueva was sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty of murder in March.

Schoonover's body was found at Foster Court on Oct. 4, 2020. Investigators believe Schoonover was shot to death during an incident on Grove Street, according to police.

During trial, officials determined Roman Villanueva shot Schoonover, who died of his injuries within minutes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A warrant for his arrest was secured in the months following the shooting, and Roman Villanueva was extradited from Puerto Rico in December 2020.

"The Meriden Police Department would like to express our gratitude to all of our partners that assisted us in this investigation," they said in a statement. "We hope this sentenced can offer some closure for Schoonover's family, friends and loved ones."

He was also convicted of charges including criminal firearm possession and carrying a pistol without a permit.