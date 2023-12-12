Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3 CT men in 2015

An out-of-state man will serve a life sentence after he allegedly murdered three men in Connecticut eight years ago, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities said 37-year-old Edward Michael Parks, of Raleigh, North Carolina, also known as "Lee" or "Trouble," was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for kidnapping and murdering multiple men.

According to evidence presented in trial, Parks was trying to illegally sell a firearm on Nov. 16, 2015 when someone walked away with it without paying. Parks then held two men, Damian Connor and Tamar Lawrence, against their will.

Authorities went on to say that Parks took money and valuables from them and forced them to get in his car. Another man, Devante Williams, followed the car and Parks ultimately shot and killed Connor and Lawrence in Hamden. Later on, Parks shot and killed Williams in New Haven.

Parks was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping resulting in death and one count of witness tampering by killing in January, according to officials. He has been in custody since January 2016 and was previously convicted of federal drug and firearm offenses.

“This is a necessary and appropriate sentence that provides justice for the victims and their loved ones, and will protect society from a ruthless killer,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said.

The FBI, Hamden and New Haven police departments, as well as others, investigated the case.