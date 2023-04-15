Man Seriously Injured in Torrington Crash

A man has serious injuries after a crash in Torrington on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to Burr Mountain Road around 12:30 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a vehicle into a tree.

The driver, later identified as a 25-year-old man from Winsted, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The area has since reopened to traffic.