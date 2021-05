A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Vernon Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the scene at Bellevue and Terrace Drive around 4:15 p.m.

The victim had several gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to Rockville General Hospital where he was then airlifted by LifeStar to a Hartford-area hospital.

Police said they are searching for several suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.