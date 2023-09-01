Man shot by person that allegedly broke into his car in Bloomfield: police

Police said a man and apparent thief are injured after an attempted car burglary turned into a violent confrontation in Bloomfield on Thursday.

Officers were called to a home on Cottage Grove Circle at about 5 a.m. for a reported car break-in and shots fired incident.

A homeowner told authorities that someone had broken into his car, which was parked in his driveway. The alleged thief approached him and the man fired what he described as a warning shot into the ground.

That's when the suspect ran towards a vehicle parked in the road, grabbed a firearm and shot at the man, hitting his arm. The alleged thief fled the scene, according to police.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Police later discovered that the suspect walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his face.

Hartford police said a car with shell casings and blood was located on Madison Street, which is near the hospital. The vehicle was seized and towed to the Bloomfield Police Department.

Detectives responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. 23-year-old Yavier Ruiz-Valez was arrested and faces several charges in connection to the incident, including assault with a firearm, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, burglary, larceny and more.

No additional information was immediately available.