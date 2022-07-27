Man Shot in New Haven Moments After People Were Seen Shooting From Moving Vehicle

A man was shot in New Haven Tuesday night and police said New Haven Task Force officers had seen someone shooting out of a moving vehicle nearby moments before.

New Haven Task Force officers saw someone firing a gun out of a moving vehicle on Foxon Boulevard at the intersection with Quinnipiac Avenue at 6:30 p.m. and they were able to get a good description of the vehicle and the people inside before losing sight of it, police said.

A short time later, New Haven Police received a call about a person who was shot nearby, on Jackson Lane, and officers found a 23-year-old New Haven man who had been hit by gunfire. American Medical Response transported him to Yale New Haven Hospital and police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

Police said the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting was found in Bridgeport and towed to the New Haven Police Garage for processing.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers can submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).