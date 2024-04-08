Man shot in the chest in East Hartford parking lot

A man was shot in the chest in a parking lot in East Hartford over the weekend and a suspect has been arrested.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Silver Lane on Sunday around 9:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Once there, police said they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot in the chest. He was transported to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Investigators later determined that the man who was shot had been in a fight with the suspect before the shooting.

The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old James Tate, of West Hartford, then pulled out a gun during the fight and shot the man in the chest, according to police. Tate left in a vehicle before police arrived.

While on scene, police identified Tate as the suspect, who then turned himself in.

He is facing charges including assault, reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and breach of peace. Tate is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Detectives are currently going through surveillance videos and are speaking with possible witnesses. It appears the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Briahna Martin at (860) 291-7545 or the anonymous tip line at (860) 289-9134.