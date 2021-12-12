Man Shot in the Fox Tower Garage at Foxwoods

A man was transported to the hospital after a shooting in the Fox Tower Garage at Foxwoods on Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the Fox Tower garage area of the casino around 10 p.m.

According to the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Police, a man was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. Foxwoods officials said the man is in stable condition.

After the shooting, Foxwoods officials said the suspect immediately fled the garage.

Authorities have not released details about what may have led up to the shooting or who the suspect may be.

"The safety of our guests and team members are paramount, and we are working closely with both State and Tribal law officials," Foxwoods Resort President and CEO Jason Guyot said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.