Man Shot, Killed in New Haven

A man has died after a shooting in New Haven over the weekend.

Police were called to Hazel Street shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday after getting a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls reporting gunfire.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 30-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by gunfire.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to police. His identity has not been released.

Any witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-8477 or you can text "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.

