Man Shot Multiple Times After Argument in Manchester Parking Lot: PD

A man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after an argument in a parking lot in Manchester on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Purnell Place around 3:46 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired in the area.

When police arrived, they said they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his leg and buttocks. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital to be treated for his injuries and has since been released, authorities added.

Investigators said they learned from witnesses that there was an argument between the victim and other people before the shooting.

Based on descriptions provided by the witnesses, a juvenile involved in the argument was found on Main Street and detained by officers, police said. He was later positively identified as having been involved in a physical fight with the victim and a third person who was with the victim at the time of the shooting, they added.

Witnesses also reported that other people involved in the incident may have fled in a vehicle, according to investigators. The weapon used in the shooting has not been found.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Manchester Police Department Investigative Services Unit at (860) 645-5510 or you can call the police directly at (860) 645-5500.