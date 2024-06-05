Man shot while driving on East Main Street in Waterbury

A man was shot while driving on East Main Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night.

Police said the man was driving at the intersection of East Main Street and Cherry Street around 7:45 p.m. when he was shot.

The 28-year-old Waterbury man was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital for treatment. He is currently in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

While investigating, officers found evidence of shots fired in the area.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.