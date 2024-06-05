Waterbury

Man shot while driving on East Main Street in Waterbury

By Cailyn Blonstein

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A man was shot while driving on East Main Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night.

Police said the man was driving at the intersection of East Main Street and Cherry Street around 7:45 p.m. when he was shot.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The 28-year-old Waterbury man was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital for treatment. He is currently in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

While investigating, officers found evidence of shots fired in the area.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us