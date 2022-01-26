Ansonia

Man Stabbed in Front of Officer Investigating Crash in Ansonia: Police

ansonia police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A 21-year-old Meriden man was stabbed in front of a police officer who was investigating a crash in Ansonia Tuesday afternoon and a suspect is in custody.

Police said they responded to a two-car accident in a parking lot on Pershing Drive around 2:10 p.m. when there was a separate altercation. They said one male stabbed the 21-year-old man in front of the officer who was investigating the crash.

The victim was stabbed several times and he was taken to a local hospital. Police said he is in serious but stable condition.

A friend of the stabbing victim was also stabbed in the hand.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Police said the investigation into what led up to the stabbing is still underway and additional arrests are expected.

