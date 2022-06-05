Man Stabbed in His Driveway on Route 37 in New Fairfield

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in his driveway on Route 37 in New Fairfield on Saturday.

Troopers said a man contacted the New Fairfield Police Department shortly before 1 a.m. saying he had been stabbed in his driveway on Route 37.

The man who called and another family member confronted unknown men outside of their home when the assault happened, state police said.

Detectives have identified some of the people involved in the assault and said at least one is known to one of the victims, according to investigators.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crime Detectives at Troop A at (203) 267-2200.