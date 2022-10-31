Bridgeport

Man Stabbed Near Corner Store in Bridgeport

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was stabbed near a corner store in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Bridgeport Hospital reported a stabbing victim who walked into the emergency room around 5:30 p.m. to police.

The man suffered one wound to his ribcage and one wound to his head, city officials said. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

According to the man's sister, the stabbing happened by the corner store at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Orchard Street.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us