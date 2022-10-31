Man Stabbed Near Corner Store in Bridgeport

A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was stabbed near a corner store in Bridgeport on Sunday.
Bridgeport Hospital reported a stabbing victim who walked into the emergency room around 5:30 p.m. to police.
The man suffered one wound to his ribcage and one wound to his head, city officials said. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
According to the man's sister, the stabbing happened by the corner store at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Orchard Street.
The incident remains under investigation.