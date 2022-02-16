Derby

Man Stabbed While Trying to Intervene in Fight After Basketball Game in Derby: Police

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A man was stabbed while trying to intervene during a fight in the Derby High School parking lot after a basketball game Monday night, according to police.

Derby police said officers responded to the emergency room at Griffin Hospital around 9 p.m. after receiving a report about a 24-year-old man who had been stabbed in the shoulder.

Information from multiple sources indicated he was stabbed in the Derby High School parking lot while trying to intervene in a fight between young people leaving the Derby High School boys varsity basketball game, police said.

The victim was treated and released.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to determine who was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Derby Police Department at 203- 735-7811.

This article tagged under:

Derby
