Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Waterbury crash

Waterbury police cruiser
A man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Waterbury on Monday night.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of South Main Street around 8:15 p.m.

Police said one driver, identified as a 49-year-old man from Naugatuck, and another driver, identified as a 34-year-old man from Waterbury, were involved in the collision.

The 49-year-old was extricated and transported to Saint Mary's Hospital. Authorities said he remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He is reportedly in stable condition.

The 34-year-old suffered a minor leg injury in the crash and was not taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

