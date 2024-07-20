Salem

Man suffers serious injuries in rollover crash in Salem

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash in Salem on Friday night.

A 51-year-old man from Old Lyme was traveling south on Route 85 around 5:20 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle while going around a slight curve.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

State police said his vehicle then went off the right shoulder, hit a stone wall and a tree.

After that, authorities said the vehicle started to roll over and ejected the driver.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar to be treated for serious injuries.

This article tagged under:

Salem
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us