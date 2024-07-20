Man suffers serious injuries in rollover crash in Salem

A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash in Salem on Friday night.

A 51-year-old man from Old Lyme was traveling south on Route 85 around 5:20 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle while going around a slight curve.

State police said his vehicle then went off the right shoulder, hit a stone wall and a tree.

After that, authorities said the vehicle started to roll over and ejected the driver.

He was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar to be treated for serious injuries.