Man, teen accused of assaulting Uber driver, carjacking his vehicle in North Haven

A man and a teenager who are accused of assaulting an Uber driver and carjacking his vehicle in North Haven on Friday night have been arrested after a chase and a crash in West Haven.

Police learned about a carjacking that happened in North Haven around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said two men, both armed with guns, had assaulted an Uber driver and shot a gun while removing the man from his vehicle.

The man reportedly involved in the carjacking, later identified as 20-year-old Mehki Stewart, and the 17-year-old male then left in a 4-door white Toyota Camry.

Shortly after, authorities said they received a report of a robbery at the East Coast Pawn Shop on First Avenue. The suspects matched the description from the carjacking and were reportedly driving the same white Toyota Camry.

Officers in West Haven then saw the vehicle and engaged it in pursuit. Police later lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit.

According to police, after officers ended the pursuit, the vehicle was involved in a crash on Glade Street.

Investigators were able to get a search warrant for an address on Treat Street after determining the last known locations of Stewart and the teenager. The warrant was conducted on Saturday morning after 3 a.m.

While executing the search warrant, police said they found both Stewart and the teenager inside of the apartment. Other items of evidence and gun-related items were also found.

Stewart and the teenager were taken into custody and are both facing charges including robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, engaging officers in a pursuit and larceny.

At this time, Stewart is being held on bond and the teenager has been placed on an order to detain. Both will remain in custody until their court dates.

Additional charges are expected once North Haven police complete their investigation.