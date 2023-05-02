Man, Teen Hit Multiple Vehicles in Waterbury With Stolen Maserati: PD

Police have arrested a man and teen who are accused of driving a stolen Maserati and hitting multiple vehicles in Waterbury on Monday.

Officers were called to Reidville Drive around 1:30 p.m. after getting a report of a hit-and-run crash involving multiple vehicles.

Investigators determined the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a black Maserati SUV that was recently reported stolen out of Middlebury.

Authorities said the Maserati collided with two other vehicles in the area and both the driver and passenger fled the scene.

The vehicle's occupants were identified by police as 18-year-old Rafael Rivera, of Waterbury, and a 17-year-old male from Waterbury. Both were found nearby and were taken into custody.

Rivera and the teen were taken to Saint Mary's Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Officers said one of the occupants in one of the other vehicles involved in the crash also went to Saint Mary's Hospital with minor injuries.

Rivera is facing charges including theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trover, evading responsibility, reckless driving driving a vehicle without a license and interfering with an officer. Investigators said Rivera also has several outstanding warrants. No bond has been set.

The teen was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trover, interfering with an officer and illegal possession of cannabis substance.

The incident remains under investigation. Police believe the stolen black Maserati was also involved in other recent criminal activity in Waterbury.