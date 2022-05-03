Man Transported to Hospital After Getting Pulled From Fairfield Home During Fire

A man was transported to the hospital after he was pulled from a home in Fairfield during a fire on Tuesday.

Dispatchers received a call from a passerby reporting smoke and fire coming from a house on Kings Highway East around 5 a.m.

Within minutes, firefighters arrived and found fire showing from the first floor of the home.

According to firefighters, a man was found on the first floor of the home and was removed by emergency crews. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 10 minutes.

Investigators said the fire damage to the home is estimated to be over $250,000. The home is currently uninhabitable due to fire and smoke damage.

Residents are encouraged to remember to close all doors in their home before going to sleep because it can help create a barrier against deadly levels of carbon monoxide, smoke and flames and can potentially save someone's life during a fire.