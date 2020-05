Hartford police are investigating after a man was stabbed and required surgery late Tuesday night.

A 37-year-old man was stabbed at the intersection of Sigourney Street and Homestead Avenue, police tweeted shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he underwent surgery, police added.

Officers said the man who was stabbed is in guarded condition.

Detectives are investigating the incident.