Man Was Performing a Dental Procedure Without a License at Danbury Hotel: Police

Police responded to a hotel in Danbury to investigate reports of someone practicing dental work and have arrested a man who is accused of performing a dental procedure without a license.

Officers responded to the La Quinta Hotel Sunday after getting reports of someone who was practicing dental work and they spoke with a man who claimed he was conducting dental referrals, police said.

When officers went into the room, they found dental drills, suction machines, a portable X-ray machine and bottles of amoxicillin and other medications, police said.

As police were speaking with the suspect, a man who had gauze in his mouth came out of the bathroom and said he’d just had a dental procedure, police said.

The suspect has been charged with practicing dentistry without a license and illegal sale of prescription drugs.

He is being held on a $350,000 bond.