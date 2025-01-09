Man waves machete out window during road rage incident in Wolcott: police

Police have arrested a man accused of waving a machete out his car window while driving in Wolcott on Thursday.

An officer was flagged down by a driver who said the person behind them had a machete in the area of Nichols and Wolf Hill roads. It happened just after 11 a.m.

The police department said they later saw a man waving a machete out of the window. He then got out of his car and started waving the machete in the air while approaching the officer.

The officer ordered the man to drop the machete, which he did, according to police. He was arrested without incident.

The machete was secured and police said the man was found to be in possession of a powdery substance, later identified to be fentanyl, police said.

Investigators believe it was a road rage incident, and it started on Wolcott Road. The driver who reported the incident was driving to the Wolcott Police Department for safety when he flagged down an officer on the road.

The man faces charges including breach of peace, threatening, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance and more.

He's being held on a $50,000 bond. The investigation remains ongoing.