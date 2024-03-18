Man in wheelchair dies days after being hit by car in Bristol

A man in a wheelchair has died nearly two weeks after being hit by a car on West Street in Bristol.

The police department said they responded to the area of West and Gridley streets at about 6 p.m. on March 3.

Responding officers found Albert Sonier, who was laying in the road after his wheelchair was struck by a car. He was taken to the hospital with injuries.

On Saturday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner notified police that Sonier had died. Police said it's unknown if Sonier died as a result of the crash or other medical history.

The Bristol Police Department's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Office Verillo at 860-584-3031 or katherineverillo@bristolct.gov.