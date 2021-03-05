new haven

Man, Woman Shot in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.

A 32-year-old man was shot in both thighs and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the chest and arm, police said. Both victims are New Haven residents.

Police said they found the victims when they responded to several 911 calls around 4:45 p.m. about two people being shot on Townsend Street between Henry Street and Charles Street in the Dixwell neighborhood.

Emergency medical responders treated the victims on the front porch of a residence and ambulances transported them to the hospital. The injuries are not life-threatening, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

This article tagged under:

new haven
