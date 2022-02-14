Manchester Family Asking for Public's Help to Find Missing Loved One

Police and the family of a Manchester woman missing since December of last year are asking for the public's help.

"This is our baby girl, she's the baby of our family," said Anthea Howe-Denize, sister of Sherrian. "I hope and we are praying that she's out there and she's just waiting for us to find her."

Family and friends of 22-year-old Sherrian Howe have been pleading for anyone with information to contact the family or police.

The family tells NBC Connecticut Sherrian hasn't been seen for almost two months and they're hoping someone knows where she is or has seen her.

"I have to hold on to that sort of hope and that belief that she is out there," Howe-Denize said.

Howe's sister-in-law reported her missing on Dec. 21, 2021. But, according to Sherrian's family, police didn't issue a Silver Alert until Dec. 28.

"If they had attempted to publish the Silver Alert the day after at least, or the same day for Sherrian's disappearance, we wouldn't be here today," said Nyesha Howe, sister-in-law to Sherrian.

The family said home surveillance video captured Sherrian leaving her brother's house on Dec. 21 around 4:00 a.m. Sherrian's family mentions that she drove to Bloomfield where she went shopping and went to IHOP in this shopping plaza.

According to the family, she checked into a Days Inn Hotel in Windsor Locks on Dec. 21. The family tells NBC Connecticut they know that Sherrian placed a Dominos order on Dec. 22. The next day, the family said she left the hotel and was captured on video inside a CVS in Windsor Locks. By December, the family said Manchester Police found her car in the CVS parking lot.

NBC Connecticut

Since then, the family tells NBC Connecticut they have met with Manchester Police, but believe their loved ones case needs more attention.

"If they can tend to it for two hours a day if that's the case, but we're just asking them to get it from our perspective," said Howe-Denize.

We reached out to the Manchester Police Department and they issued this statement to NBC Connecticut:

"The Manchester Police Department continues to follow leads in the missing person case of Sherrian Howe. Extensive efforts have been made in this case to include review of surveillance video at locations Sherrian Howe was known to have been, drone and manual searches of areas near where her car was located in Windsor Locks, CT, and digital forensic examinations of devices recovered in this case. Officers have been in communication with Sherrian’s family and continue to update them on efforts made and any information that comes to light. We want the public to know investigators continue to follow all leads in this case. The efforts in this case have included actions by multiple units in our agency, including efforts made by our Patrol Officers, Detectives with our Investigative Services Unit and Digital Investigations Unit, and our Drone Unit. Investigators formally met with the family of Sherrian Howe yesterday to discuss the status of the investigation and answer any questions they had. We ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sherrian Howe, or any information that would help in this investigation, call us at (860) 645-5500."