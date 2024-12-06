Manchester police sergeant, school resource officer supervisor arrested

A sergeant with the Manchester Police Department who also served as a supervisor of school resource officers for Manchester Public Schools has been arrested.

Police said they served 33-year-old Ryan Moan, of Coventry, with a warrant on Friday and he has been charged with risk of injury/impairing morals of a child, enticing a minor by computer, misrepresentation of age to entice a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

Moan has been placed on unpaid leave, according to the police department.

Police said Moan, a sergeant with the Manchester Police Department, was most recently assigned as the school resource officer supervisor for the Manchester Public Schools.

The court has sealed the arrest warrant and police said the charges are not related to him acting in his capacity as a police officer and the victim is not a Manchester student or resident.

Moan has been employed by the Manchester Police Department since February 2017.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and will be arraigned in Manchester on Jan. 3.

Anyone who has information on his conduct is asked to contact Lieutenant Ryan Shea at (860) 645-5520 or email shear@manchesterct.gov.