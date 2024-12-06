Manchester

Manchester police sergeant, school resource officer supervisor arrested

Police said the sergeant has served as supervisor of student resource officers for Manchester Public Schools

Photo of the manchester police department
NBC Connecticut

A sergeant with the Manchester Police Department who also served as a supervisor of school resource officers for Manchester Public Schools has been arrested.

Police said they served 33-year-old Ryan Moan, of Coventry, with a warrant on Friday and he has been charged with risk of injury/impairing morals of a child, enticing a minor by computer, misrepresentation of age to entice a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Moan has been placed on unpaid leave, according to the police department.

Police said Moan, a sergeant with the Manchester Police Department, was most recently assigned as the school resource officer supervisor for the Manchester Public Schools.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The court has sealed the arrest warrant and police said the charges are not related to him acting in his capacity as a police officer and the victim is not a Manchester student or resident.

Moan has been employed by the Manchester Police Department since February 2017.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and will be arraigned in Manchester on Jan. 3.

Local

Bridgeport 59 mins ago

Police arrest man accused of shooting woman in head in Bridgeport

CT Lottery 3 hours ago

Cash5 ticket won $100,000

Anyone who has information on his conduct is asked to contact Lieutenant Ryan Shea at (860) 645-5520 or email shear@manchesterct.gov.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us